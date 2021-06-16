Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91), with a volume of 69,856 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £496.01 million and a P/E ratio of 42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51). Also, insider Elaine Dorward-King acquired 6,400 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

