Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total transaction of $2,154,251.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $2,169,125.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,114.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.00. 2,581,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,260. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.74. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

