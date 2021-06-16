Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $147.48 on Major Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $147.48 or 0.00368500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $29.50 million and $3.92 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00060862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00774277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.83 or 0.07840546 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

