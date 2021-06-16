Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $268.05 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 70.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $268.05 million and approximately $16.61 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00022983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.52 or 0.00757259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.32 or 0.07699842 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,421,356 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

