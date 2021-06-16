Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.37 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 98.4% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $291.41 million and $25.37 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00771427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.33 or 0.07776548 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 529,259,710 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.