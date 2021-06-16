Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. 27,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.