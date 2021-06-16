K21 Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.47 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003009 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $414,826.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, K21 has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.90 or 0.00766943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.90 or 0.07712768 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,959 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

