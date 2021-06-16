JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Acquires 25 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher purchased 25 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.80) per share, with a total value of £187.50 ($244.97).

David Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, David Fletcher acquired 1,500 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,725 ($14,012.28).

LON JCH opened at GBX 752 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £440.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a one year high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 729.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

