JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,011 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.43% of HealthEquity worth $137,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

