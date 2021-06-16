JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 42,677 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $154,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

