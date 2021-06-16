JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 178,341 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.58% of Arrow Electronics worth $128,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW opened at $118.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.