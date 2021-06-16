JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $107.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
STLD stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.94.
In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.