JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNDNF. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

