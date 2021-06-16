JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $149.48 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.64% of Blueprint Medicines worth $149,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $84.27 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

