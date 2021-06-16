JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $119.92 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,606 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.83% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $119,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

