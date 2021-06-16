Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $95.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY remained flat at $$88.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

