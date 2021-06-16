Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Campbell Soup’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

