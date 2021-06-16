Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,271 shares of company stock worth $9,635,557. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

