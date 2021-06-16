JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.94

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

JCDXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

