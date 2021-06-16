Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY remained flat at $$33.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.65. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $34.50.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
