iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

