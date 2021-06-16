iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

