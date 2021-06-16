iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

