iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

