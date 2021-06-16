iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 221,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,632,199. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

