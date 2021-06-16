iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 299.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period.

IWS traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,544. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

