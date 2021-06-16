iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stake Lessened by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 1,058,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

