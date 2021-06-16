iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,355,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 356,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

