Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Sells 89,992 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,992 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned about 0.95% of Dycom Industries worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,473. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

