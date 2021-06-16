Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 2.85% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,418. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $417.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

