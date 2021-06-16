Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

