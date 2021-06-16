Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $342.83

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $342.83 and last traded at $342.50, with a volume of 981455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

