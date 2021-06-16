Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 13th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,741. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.