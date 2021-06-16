Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,711.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the last quarter.

