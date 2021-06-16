Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Up 35.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BSCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.
