Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $875.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,351. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

