InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 366,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,095.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$12.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IIPZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

