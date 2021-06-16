International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of INIS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $64.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -0.34.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Isotopes had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.