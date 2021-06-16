InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $72.95

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $72.95, but opened at $71.23. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 1,281 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.19 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.