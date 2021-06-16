Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Raised by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.