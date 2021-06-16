Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela Sells 170,779 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean Francois Formela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $11,287,588.56.

On Monday, April 26th, Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

