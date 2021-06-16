Insula Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. Insula has a total market capitalization of $603,146.74 and approximately $240.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00176214 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.92 or 0.00639328 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

