Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Insider Sells 716 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.52 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

