Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 23,111 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28.

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $127,583.89.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44.

VRNT stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,530,000 after buying an additional 119,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

