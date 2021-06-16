Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barend Reijn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $231,597.72.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96.

On Monday, May 17th, Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39.

STKL stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.04.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 503.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

