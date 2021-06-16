Insider Selling: McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,220.

McChip Resources stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92. McChip Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

