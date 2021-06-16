Insider Selling: McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

McChip Resources Inc. (CVE:MCS) Director Richard Duncan Mccloskey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,022,220.
McChip Resources stock opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92. McChip Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.
McChip Resources Company Profile
