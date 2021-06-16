Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells 4,355 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corie S. Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Corie S. Barry sold 64 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $7,791.36.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

