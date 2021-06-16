Insider Buying: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NWFL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.69. 15,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.