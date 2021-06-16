InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.00

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 259597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPO shares. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.67.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

