Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s (INO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$7.71 million during the quarter.

