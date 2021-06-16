Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Trading Down 3%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.86. 522,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,020,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

About Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

